Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Horde of earthworms scare in eastern Taiwan

Countless earthworms spotted writhing on track, uncanny scene triggered speculation about bad omens

  179
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/09 12:43
Earthworms spotted squirming on track on Nov. 7 shocked local residents.

Earthworms spotted squirming on track on Nov. 7 shocked local residents. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Masses of worms spotted squirming on a track in Taitung have shocked locals, sparking speculation that the incident might herald something ominous.

As the staff at Taitung County Stadium arrived on Saturday morning (Nov. 7) for another workday, they were surprised to see the chalk-red track covered with dark, moving patches. As they got closer for a better look, they were horrified to find that the patches were masses of earthworms writhing and crawling over one another.

The uncanny scene raised concern among the superstitious. Some residents worried it was an omen of a natural disaster or some other catastrophe, while others considered it merely the result of the heavy rain from the typhoon that swept past the southern tip of Taiwan last week.

Stadium head Huang Wei-chih (黃偉智) pointed out that worms crawling on the field after a rainy day is nothing new, but he said such a large number of them appearing at the same time is almost unprecedented. It took the staff more than two hours to clear the worms before sports activities could resume there, according to Huang.

Huang said the soil beneath the stadium has long been a worm habitat since it is well conserved and free of chemicals. He believes the sudden, heavy showers brought about by the typhoon had saturated the ground and forced earthworms to the surface for air.

Experts agree. Earthworms absorb oxygen from the soil and expel carbon dioxide through their skin. When the oxygen in the earth is replaced by water, they have no choice but to surface.
earthworms
Taitung
Taitung County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to add Taitung charter flights for A-Mei’s New Year's Eve concert
Taiwan to add Taitung charter flights for A-Mei’s New Year's Eve concert
2020/11/03 12:17
County government forced to buy empty East Taiwan beach hotel
County government forced to buy empty East Taiwan beach hotel
2020/10/24 17:21
Taiwan impounds unregistered helicopter, releases businessman on bail
Taiwan impounds unregistered helicopter, releases businessman on bail
2020/10/17 14:15
Join an autumn bicycle tour of Taitung to enjoy Taiwan's southeast
Join an autumn bicycle tour of Taitung to enjoy Taiwan's southeast
2020/10/15 11:04
Hotels in eastern Taiwan county enjoy boom over A-Mei New Year concert
Hotels in eastern Taiwan county enjoy boom over A-Mei New Year concert
2020/10/14 17:17