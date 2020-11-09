Chinese scholars expect Biden’s victory to ease US-China tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese scholars are predicting that tensions between the U.S. and China will subside as a result of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Although Beijing has remained silent on the outcome of the U.S. election, many Chinese scholars believe Biden’s win will leave more "breathing space" for the Chinese government. They also envision that cooperation between Washington and Beijing will resume in most areas once Biden is sworn into office next year.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Nanjing University scholar Zhu Feng (朱鋒) pointed out that Biden has a very different view of American foreign policy than Trump and that the president-elect will likely seek to improve relations with other countries, including China. Although the Trump administration will continue to pressure Beijing to gain political capital, Zhu predicted, it only has a few more months to do so.

Zhu explained that while Biden's main focus would be on containing COVID-19, his preference for international collaboration will benefit U.S.-China relations. Zhu expects to see more bilateral dialogues under the new administration.

Xin Qiang (信強), deputy director of Fudan University's Center for American Studies, also believes Biden's election victory will ease tensions with China. He told Chinese state-owned tabloid the Global Times that the two countries could explore a constructive partnership as they tackle the pandemic as well as climate change.

Xin emphasized that it would take time to restore trust between the two major powers and that a technological cold war is almost inevitable. However, he said the Biden administration would likely tiptoe around the Taiwan issue, which could lower the possibility of conflict in the Taiwan Strait.