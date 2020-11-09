Philadelphia 2, New England 0

New England 0 0 — 0 Philadelphia 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 11, 42nd minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Burke, 2 (Martinez), 69th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Farrell, New England, 31st; Bunbury, New England, 56th; Martinez, Philadelphia, 87th; Caldwell, New England, 90th+6.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Brian Dunn, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye (Seth Sinovic, 77th), Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell, Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou (Kekuta Manneh, 77th), Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Kelyn Rowe, 57th).

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya (Anthony Fontana, 90th+4), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Jack Elliott, 90th); Kacper Przybylko (Ilsinho, 90th), Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 63rd).