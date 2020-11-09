New York Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 1

Toronto FC 0 1 — 1 New York Red Bulls 2 0 — 2

First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Barlow, 3, 24th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, White, 5 (Duncan), 27th.

Second half_3, Toronto FC, Endoh, 1, 50th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.

Yellow Cards_Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 15th; Mavinga, Toronto FC, 22nd; Stroud, New York Red Bulls, 32nd; Meara, New York Red Bulls, 85th; Nelson, Toronto FC, 90th+4.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Ian McKay, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jayden Nelson, 76th), Tsubasa Endoh (Jozy Altidore, 57th), Richie Laryea (Tony Gallacher, 41st), Jonathan Osorio (Ralph Priso, 46th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola.

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Sean Davis, Jared Stroud (Cristian Casseres Jr, 63rd), Florian Valot (Caden Clark, 90th+2), Dru Yearwood (Amro Tarek, 78th); Tom Barlow (Mandela Egbo, 78th), Brian White (Daniel Royer, 63rd).