Nashville 3, Orlando City 2

|Nashville
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Orlando City, Dike, 8 (Mueller), 4th minute; 2, Nashville, Lovitz, 1, 20th.
Second half_3, Orlando City, Nani, 8, 61st; 4, Nashville, Mukhtar, 4, 88th; 5, Nashville, Cadiz, 2 (Mukhtar), 90th+4.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Perea, Orlando City, 17th; Jones, Nashville, 28th; Godoy, Nashville, 29th; McCarty, Nashville, 37th.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Brooke Mayo, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga, 47th), Derrick Jones (Hany Mukhtar, 76th), Randall Leal (Handwalla Bwana, 69th), Dax McCarty (Matt LaGrassa, 47th), Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios (Jhonder Cadiz, 47th).
Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan, Kyle Smith; Jordan Bender (Tesho Akindele, 46th), Junior Urso (Jhegson Mendez, 72nd), Nani (Joey Dezart, 87th), Andres Perea (Matheus Aias, 90th+1); Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 72nd).