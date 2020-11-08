Alexa
AP PHOTOS: World reacts to Biden-Harris win after tense wait

By  Associated Press
2020/11/08 23:21
Marianne Hoenow from Connecticut in the US celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in front of the ...
Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, North West of Ireland Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US P...
A passer-by takes a selfie with an extra newspaper reporting on President-elect Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election, in Tokyo Sunday, No...
An elderly villager holds a placard of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory in Painganadu a neighboring village...
A man wearing a face mask protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, crosses a road while carrying a Spanish newspaper reporting on Presiden...
A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, ...
A man reads a newspapers reacting to the news of U.S President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election, in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, N...
Men erect flags on top of a building as residents begin celebrations in the ancestral home of Joe Biden in anticipation of the results of the US elect...
A man reads newspaper headlines on a street of Harare, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagawa has sent a congratulatory messag...
TV screens show President-elect Joe Biden during a news program at Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn...
Newspaper vendor Angelo Gallicchio shows daily paper reporting on President-elect Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election, in his kiosk in c...
An employee of Yomiuri newspaper distributes passers-by the extra newspaper reporting on President-elect Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential elec...
A screen shows a broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro S...
A man carries his foods past photos of Joe Biden on display at a restaurant where he visited in 2011 as U.S. vice president, in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. ...
Malayalam language newspapers that have as the main front page news, President-elect Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election are displayed f...
A selection of the British national newspapers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, showing their front page reactions to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice Presi...
U.S. flag placed on a balcony of an apartment is hung upside-down, a sign of distress, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Votes in the U.S. presi...
A local vendor sells flowers in front of a hoarding featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather,...
Residents read a copy of their local paper in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, the ancestral home of President elect Joe Biden, Saturday, N...
Indian art teacher Sagar Kambli makes paintings of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on a pavement outside his art...

BERLIN (AP) —

On pins and needles for days as the votes were counted, the announcement that Joe Biden had won the U.S. presidential election on Saturday produced an burst of excitement around the world, as many people weary of an “America First” Washington breathed an emotional sigh of relief.

Connecticut native Marianne Hoenow waved an American flag outside Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate after the news was announced, while while a small group of women danced nearby in celebration.

In the hometown of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's maternal grandfather in India and the surrounding region, overjoyed villagers set off firecrackers, carried placards and offered prayers after they awoke Sunday morning to the news.

Likewise, in the town of Balliina, Ireland, the ancestral home of President-elect Biden, resdients hung American flags in shop windows and atop buildings as they prepared for celebrations.

The American election was followed closely around the world and the final decision made front page headlines globally.

Britain's Sunday Times screamed “Sleepy Joe wakes up America” with a photo of a woman draped with an American flag celebrating. The Sunday Telegraph, meantime stated plainly “It's time for America to heal.” In Germany, a frequent target of Trump's, the Berliner Kurier newspaper made a pun on the German word for “nightmare” — albtraum — saying “The AlbTrump is over.”

A recruiting company got into the game quickly in Croatia with a new campaign advertising its job-placement services, putting up billboards in Zagreb with the slogan “Got Fired?” and a picture of Trump with a box in his hand labeled “Oval Office stuff.”