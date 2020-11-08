AP PHOTOS: World reacts to Biden-Harris win after tense wait

Men erect flags on top of a building as residents begin celebrations in the ancestral home of Joe Biden in anticipation of the results of the US elect... Men erect flags on top of a building as residents begin celebrations in the ancestral home of Joe Biden in anticipation of the results of the US election, in Ballina, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)