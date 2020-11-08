Maximum one-way fare for Taiwan's Taichung MRT Green Line set to be NT$50

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said on Saturday (Nov. 7) that the city will come up with a free-ride plan for the trial operation of the Taichung MRT's Green Line.

The mayor’s statement came one day after the line obtained an operation permit from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), according to a CNA report.

Noting that the Green Line has been under construction since 2009, Lu said that after 11 years of waiting, Taichung citizens must have anxiously looked forward to the opening of Taichung’s first MRT line. She said she had made a promise to the citizens to open the line by the end of this year as a New Year's gift.

Upon receiving the operation permit from the MOTC, the city government immediately went ahead with preparation for the trial runs and the opening ceremony, Lu said, adding that she was initially planning to offer free rides to everybody, including people from outside Taichung, during the testing phase.

The fare for the Taichung MRT's Green Line starts at NT$20 (US$0.67) and increases by NT$5 every two kilometers, with the maximum fare for a one-way trip being NT$50. It will be free for children under six, and there will be special prices for citizens between six and 12 years old, the elderly, tourists, and groups of passengers.