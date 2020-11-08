Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines applies for 15 North American flight routes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A top executive at Taiwan-based StarLux Airlines Co said on Sunday (Nov. 8) that the airline has applied to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for the rights to fly to 15 destinations in North America.

StarLux President Glenn Chai (翟健華) confirmed the flight route applications, according to a CNA report. With regard to when the airline will begin to operate each of the routes, it will depend on the delivery of aircraft StarLux has ordered and market conditions. He expected the North American operation to begin in 2022.

The startup airline began operation at the beginning of this year just before the COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted the airline industry. Even so, the fledgling airline has planned ahead for the post-pandemic market.

Chai confirmed that StarLux has applied to the CAA for routes to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Guam, Honolulu, Seattle, San Jose, Ontario, New York’s JFK Airport, New York’s Newark Airport, Washington D.C., Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and Boston.

As the application for a flight route must be approved before flights can begin, the airline decided to apply early. That way, once approved, it will be able to immediately go ahead with preparation, Chai said.