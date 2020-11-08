Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese banquet musical to finish in Taipei

Food served at show, which showcases 'bando' banquet culture

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/08 19:41
(Facebook, NTCH photo)

(Facebook, NTCH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) and Taiwanese director Fan Chung-chi's (樊宗錡) co-production, titled "Twelve Courses of Taiwanese Cuisine Song," began its tour last month and will end it on Saturday (Nov. 14) at NTCH plaza in the nation's capital.

The theatrical performance features Taiwanese traditional food and explores the connection between food and memory. It will also showcase Taiwan's "bando" (辦桌) banquet culture, according to NTCH.

NTCH stated that the show is part of the hall's annual charity program FormosART Tour, which is in its sixth year. This year's performance will be catered in the bando style, allowing the audience to enjoy the food and the show simultaneously.

The culture of bando thrived in the 1980s, with tables set on the street serving traditional food. Nowadays, the custom is more common in central and southern Taiwan.

The production team wants to transport the audience to times past and explore how people remember through food, said Fan. He added that he did field research across the country to understand the nuances of bando culture.

The musical's cast includes Yong Lea (楊烈) and Tsai Chang-Hsien (蔡昌憲), who have worked together in the past. According to the actors, "the audience may need a whole bag of tissues."

At the shows, food will be served. The last performance on Nov. 14 has no entry fee.

Taiwanese banquet musical to finish in Taipei
Yong Lea (left). (Facebook, NTCH photo)
NTCH
Twelve Courses of Taiwanese Cuisine Song
bando
musical
catering
banquet

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wind orchestra to hold tribute concert for LGBT rights activists
Taiwan wind orchestra to hold tribute concert for LGBT rights activists
2020/09/16 10:52
Taiwan's Summer Jazz Outdoor Party in Taipei about to swing
Taiwan's Summer Jazz Outdoor Party in Taipei about to swing
2020/08/21 17:34
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to calm pandemic anxiety with online concert
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to calm pandemic anxiety with online concert
2020/03/16 16:57
Japan's Hideki Noda presents lively, new tragicomedy in Taipei
Japan's Hideki Noda presents lively, new tragicomedy in Taipei
2020/02/23 10:30
Stinky tofu served to Nauruan president at Taiwan state banquet
Stinky tofu served to Nauruan president at Taiwan state banquet
2019/12/13 17:23