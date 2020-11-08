Taiwan foreign minister thanks Trump for 4 years of support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), has congratulated him on his win, while also thanking President Donald Trump for his four years of support for Taiwan.

On Saturday (Nov. 7), multiple news agencies reported that Biden had taken a decisive lead in Pennsylvania, giving him 20 electoral votes and taking him over the top of the 270 electoral college threshold, giving him the presidency. On Sunday morning, MOFA also posted a tweet congratulating Biden and Harris on their triumph.

At 3 p.m. that day, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) personally took to MOFA's Twitter account to express thanks for the Trump administration's "staunch support and friendship." Wu asserted that during the four years of Trump's presidency, Taiwan has become "stronger, safer & more capable of choosing its own future" and indicated that this would be an "enduring legacy" of Trump's policy toward the country.

One of the highpoints of Trump's Taiwan policy includes the Trump-Tsai call that took place on Dec. 2, 2016, the first such call between the leaders of the two countries since 1979. Legislation passed that favored Taiwan during Trump's tenure includes the Taiwan Travel Act and the TAIPEI ACT.

The Trump administration also signed 10 weapons sales deals with Taiwan over the course of four years. Big-ticket items included 108 M1A2T main battle tanks, 66 F-16C/D fighter jets, 135 AGM-84H standoff land attack missile expanded response (SLAM-ER) missiles, 11 M142 high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) launchers, and 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS), among others.