Southern Taiwan’s Sichuangxi Hot Spring Season kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Sichuangxi Hot Spring Season kicked off on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the Sichongxi Hot Springs Park in Pingtung County's Checheng Township, and it will last from now until March 1, 2021.

The Pingtung County Government, which organized the event, has decorated Sichongxi Hot Springs Park with peach blossom-shaped lights, CNA reported on Sunday (Nov. 8). Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) lit the light decoration on Saturday during a ceremony to commence the four-month hot spring season.

Adopting peach blossoms as the theme for this year, the county government has turned the Sichongxi Hot Springs Park into a romantic paradise, with a peach blossom tunnel and a peach blossom forest, Pan said, adding that there is also a pink merry-go-round to cater to children. The local government has also turned the Syuhai Hot Springs on the other side of County Route 199 into a retreat for city dwellers, according to the commissioner.

Anyone who stays one night at a hotel in Checheng or the Sichongxi Hot Springs area or whose single expenditure at a local store is over NT$1,000 (US$32) is eligible to receive a limited gift set.

Shuttle bus services between Fangliao Railway Station and the Sichongxi Hot Springs Park, along with the existing Bus 518, will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A shuttle bus line between Sichongxi and Kenting has been added this year, running from 12 p.m to 10 p.m., with service every hour, the country government said.



(Pingtung County Government photos)