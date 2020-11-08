Video shows Trump tombstone, demon funeral at Taiwan theme park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A day after news broke that President-elect Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump in the U.S. 2020 presidential election, a tombstone marked "Trump" was spotted on a float at a Halloween parade at an amusement park in northern Taiwan on Sunday (Nov. 8).

On Saturday (Nov. 7), multiple news agencies reported that Biden had taken a decisive lead in Pennsylvania, giving him 20 electoral votes and taking him over the top of the 270 electoral college threshold, giving him the presidency. On Sunday, a float in a "Zombie Demon Parade" at the Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村主題遊樂園) in Hsinchu County's Guanxi Township featured a casket, shovel, and a tombstone with the surname "Trump" inscribed on it.

The parade, officially known as the "Hollywood Monster and Zombie Demon Parade," is part of the theme park's annual Halloween extravaganza held in its mockup of a Wild West town called "Tombstone." The ghoulish gala is being held every day at 2 p.m. from Sept. 26 to Nov. 15.

During the climactic performance which followed the parade, Trump's coffin tossed about like a Ghanaian funeral to the dramatic crooning of Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" as zombies and demons danced around feverishly. Before being laid to rest, Trump's coffin was put in place and wheeled out for next year’s Halloween, in all likelihood.

When asked about the impetus for creating the tombstone, one of the organizers told Taiwan News "The people who made it just wrote anything." They added that the tombstone had been created about a week ago, presumably as it became increasingly evident that Trump was on the verge of losing his reelection bid.



(Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)



(Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)



(Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)



(Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)



(Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)



(Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)



(Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

Zombies and demons dance with a mock Trump coffin:

A closeup of the tomb can be seen as the ghouls and goblins complete their "burial" of Trump: