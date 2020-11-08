Taiwan reports 4 imported coronavirus cases from Indonesia, Philippines

Man checks mobile phone as he sits amid physical distancing markers prior to the start of movie at CGV Cinemas theater in Jakarta, Indonesia. Man checks mobile phone as he sits amid physical distancing markers prior to the start of movie at CGV Cinemas theater in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 8) announced four new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from Indonesia and the Philippines.

During a press conference on Sunday, Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), the deputy chief of the CECC's medical response division, announced four new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 578. The latest cases include two Indonesian women and two Filipino men.

According to Lo, Case No. 575 and Case No. 576 are both Indonesian women ranging in age from their 30s to their 40s who came to Taiwan for work on the same flight on Oct. 24. As their quarantine was set to expire on Nov. 6, they were tested for the coronavirus.

They tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 8 and have been placed in a hospital isolation ward. As the two women did not have any symptoms of the disease and had not come in contact with others during their quarantine period, the health department has not listed any contacts for them.

Lo stated that Case No. 577 is a Filipino male in his 20s. He arrived in Taiwan for work on Oct. 16 and has been asymptomatic since entering the country.

A test administered on the man during his quarantine on Oct. 29 came back negative. After his quarantine expired on Oct. 31, he was sent to an epidemic prevention hotel to begin self-health management.

On Nov. 5, his labor broker arranged for him to be tested for the virus again at his own expense. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 8 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The health unit has identified a total of 36 people who came in contact with the man, including 30 passengers on his flight to Taiwan and two epidemic prevention vehicle drivers, all of whom have been asked to begin self-health monitoring. In addition, four passengers who were in the same epidemic prevention vehicle have been told to start home isolation.

Lo pointed out that Case No. 578 is a Filipino male in his teens who came to Taiwan to study on Oct. 25. He has not reported any symptoms since arriving in Taiwan.

As his quarantine period was set to expire on Nov. 7, he was tested for the coronavirus. The results came back positive on Nov. 8, and he is currently in a hospital isolation ward.

A total of 16 students who rode in the same epidemic prevention bus as Case No. 578 tested negative for the coronavirus during their quarantine period. As everyone who came in contact with the young man had worn adequate protective gear, the health department has not listed any contacts for the case.

The CECC on Friday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 103,897 COVID-19 tests, with 102,269 coming back negative.

Out of the 577 officially confirmed cases, 485 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 524 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 46 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia currently has 433,836 coronavirus cases and 14,540 deaths. The Philippines' COVID-19 case count stands at 393,961, with 7,485 deaths.