Taiwan KMT chairman congratulates Biden on election victory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), on Sunday (Nov. 8) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

On Saturday (Nov. 7), multiple news agencies reported that Biden had taken a decisive lead in Pennsylvania, giving him 20 electoral votes and taking him over the top of the 270 electoral college threshold, giving him the presidency. On Sunday morning, the KMT issued a press release in which the party's chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) congratulated Biden and Harris on their successful election campaign.

Chiang wrote that the KMT looks forward to a "continued reciprocal and cooperative partnership" between Taiwan and the U.S. under Biden's leadership. He also expressed the hope that the two nations can have more constructive developments in the spheres of international participation, trade, democracy, and security cooperation.

At 10:30 a.m., Chiang also posted a tweet in which he offered his "cordial congratulations" to Biden and Harris. Chiang then cited excerpts from Biden's victory speech including his message of unity and his one-word definition of the country: "Possibilities."

Chiang closed by saying that the KMT looks forward to enhancing Taiwan-US relations under the Biden administration.