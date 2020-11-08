Alexa
Lookman fluffs late penalty as Fulham loses 1-0 to West Ham

By  Associated Press
2020/11/08 06:34
Fulham's Ademola Lookman reacts after missing a penalty and failing to score during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United an...
Fulham's Ademola Lookman reacts after missing a penalty and failing to score during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United an...

LONDON (AP) — Fulham winger Ademola Lookman crouched down and covered his face with his hands after having an ambitious penalty saved in the eighth minute of injury time in a 1-0 loss at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lookman botched his attempted “Panenka” penalty — a disguised chip — to give West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski time to get off the ground after diving to his right and collect the kick.

The final whistle blew seconds later at the Olympic Stadium and the 23-year-old Lookman was consoled by West Ham's players and had a stunned look on his face.

West Ham's goal was scored in stoppage time, too, with midfielder Tomas Soucek sidefooting a finish into the net from just inside the area after being teed up by Said Benrahma.

Fulham stayed a place and a point above the bottom three early in a campaign where it seems destined for a relegation fight. West Ham jumped to 11th.

