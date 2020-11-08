'Welcome back America!' World celebrates Biden-Harris win

A man puts bunting up in the town of Ballina, the ancestral home of Joe Biden, in North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Sa... A man puts bunting up in the town of Ballina, the ancestral home of Joe Biden, in North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

A man hangs a US flag up in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US President elect Jo... A man hangs a US flag up in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US President elect Joe Biden. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Residents read a copy of their local paper in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, the ancestral home of President elect Joe Biden, Saturday, N... Residents read a copy of their local paper in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, the ancestral home of President elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, North West of Ireland Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US P... Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, North West of Ireland Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Joe Blewitt, a cousin of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his wife Deirdre celebrate in anticipation of the results of the US election as Bide... Joe Blewitt, a cousin of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his wife Deirdre celebrate in anticipation of the results of the US election as Biden edges closer to victory over Donald Trump, at a mural of Biden in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, ... A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Although U.S. President Donald Trump wasn't conceding defeat, people in other parts of the world started celebrating Joe Biden's election victory Saturday and expressed hope that the Democrat will quickly set to work on a topic that wasn't vital in the White House for the past four years: combating climate change.

“Welcome back America !” tweeted the mayor of Paris. Referencing the Paris climate accord that Trump pulled out of, Anne Hidalgo called Biden's victory “a beautiful symbol to act more than ever together against the climate emergency.”

Cascading around the globe on social media and live news broadcasts, word of the victory in Pennsylvania that pushed Barack Obama's former vice president past the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to take over the Oval Office himself brought widespread relief in world capitals.

In Rome, people gathered in a coffee bar broke out in cheers when media outlets delivered the news. A city official in Berlin said, “After the birth of my son, the election of Joe Biden is by far the best news of this year.”

“Everything won’t get better overnight, but Trump is finally gone!” tweeted the official, Sawsan Chebli.

Western allies paid scant heed to Trump's claims that the divisive race wasn't over, instead quickly looking forward to a fresh start with a new administration in Washington.

“We’re looking forward to working with the next U.S. government,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal.”

Italy's foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, closed out his tweeted message of congratulations with Italian and U.S. flags.

“Ready to keep on working to make our relations ever stronger in defense of peace and freedom,” he said.

The election of Kamala Harris as the first Black woman vice president also struck an immediate chord internationally.

“It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as vice president of the USA traces her roots to India,” said the leader of India’s opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi.

Harris' late mother was from India. Kamala is Sanskrit for “lotus flower,” and Harris gave nods to her Indian heritage throughout the campaign.

“She will be an incredible example and important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights and opportunities,” Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said.

___

AP journalists around the world contributed.