Biden elected president of the US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Joe Biden has won the U.S. presidential election by seizing an insurmountable advantage over President Trump in the state of Pennsylvania, thus providing him with enough electoral votes to break over the 270 threshold.

Major U.S. news outlets including CNN, AP, and New York Times are reporting that Biden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. With 98 percent of the vote counted, Biden has garnered 3,345,724 votes to Trump's 3,311,310, an advantage of 34,414 votes.