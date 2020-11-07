All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|4
|5
|44
|42
|20
|x-Toronto FC
|13
|4
|5
|44
|32
|24
|x-Orlando City
|11
|3
|8
|41
|38
|22
|x-Columbus
|11
|6
|5
|38
|34
|20
|x-New York City FC
|11
|8
|3
|36
|33
|22
|x-New England
|8
|6
|8
|32
|26
|23
|x-New York
|8
|9
|5
|29
|27
|30
|x-Nashville
|7
|7
|8
|29
|21
|20
|Montreal
|7
|13
|2
|23
|30
|41
|Chicago
|5
|9
|8
|23
|30
|35
|Atlanta
|6
|12
|4
|22
|22
|28
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|13
|3
|21
|23
|34
|D.C. United
|5
|11
|6
|21
|23
|38
|Cincinnati
|4
|14
|4
|16
|11
|34
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Portland
|11
|6
|5
|38
|45
|34
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|11
|6
|3
|36
|36
|25
|x-Seattle
|10
|5
|6
|36
|40
|22
|x-FC Dallas
|9
|5
|7
|34
|28
|21
|x-Los Angeles FC
|9
|8
|4
|31
|46
|38
|x-Minnesota United
|8
|5
|7
|31
|33
|26
|x-San Jose
|8
|8
|6
|30
|34
|47
|x-Colorado
|7
|6
|4
|25
|30
|27
|Vancouver
|8
|14
|0
|24
|24
|44
|LA Galaxy
|6
|11
|4
|22
|27
|43
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|9
|7
|22
|25
|33
|Houston
|4
|9
|9
|21
|29
|38
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
FC Dallas 3, Houston 0
Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 5, New York 2
Orlando City 1, Montreal 0
New England 4, D.C. United 3
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.
Toronto FC 2, Miami 1
Colorado 3, Seattle 1
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.
Orlando City 2, Columbus 1
Chicago 2, Minnesota 2, tie
FC Dallas 1, Nashville 0
Colorado 1, Portland 0
Seattle 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
San Jose 3, Los Angeles FC 2
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.