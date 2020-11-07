Alexa
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/11/07 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199
Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130
New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167
N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184
Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152
Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203
Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165
Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206
Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

___

Thursday's Games

Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.