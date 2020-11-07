Captain Babar Azam leads Pakistan to big win over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's batsman Sean Williams, right, is bowled out by Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, left, watches during their... Zimbabwe's batsman Sean Williams, right, is bowled out by Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, left, watches during their 1st Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrate with teammate Mohammad Rizwan, left, after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Sean Williams, rig... Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrate with teammate Mohammad Rizwan, left, after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Sean Williams, right, during their 1st Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Brendan Taylor during their 1st Twent... Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Brendan Taylor during their 1st Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, left, tries to run out Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, right, during their 1st Twenty20 cricket match at ... Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, left, tries to run out Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, right, during their 1st Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Zimbabwe's batsman Ryan Burl is bowled out by Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf during their 1st Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawa... Zimbabwe's batsman Ryan Burl is bowled out by Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf during their 1st Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, in green, plays a shot for boundary during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium,... Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, in green, plays a shot for boundary during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Captain Babar Azam hit a fluent half century and spurred Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in a Twenty20 international on Saturday.

Azam made 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half century in Twenty20s as Pakistan eased to 157-4 in 18.5 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 36 off 32 balls and together with Azam shared an 80-run stand as fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani finished with 2-26.

Earlier, 20-year-old Wesley Madhevere hit nine fours and a six to score an unbeaten 70 but Pakistan's pace still restricted Zimbabwe at 156-6.

Elton Chigumbura, who will retire after the series ends on Tuesday, made a quickfire 21 off 13 balls, but Zimbabwe's top order struggled to accelerate against fast bowlers Haris Rauf (2-25), Wahab Riaz (2-37) and Mohammad Hasnain (1-25).

The second match will be played Sunday before Zimbabwe, which lost the ODI series 2-1, wraps up its limited-overs tour to Pakistan on Tuesday.

