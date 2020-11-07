Alexa
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

Highest intensity in Suao, Yilan County

  167
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/07 20:50
A 4.3 quake struck off Yilan County Saturday evening (Central Weather Bureau photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck under the Pacific off Yilan County in northeast Taiwan at 8:01 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 7).

The latest quake’s epicenter was located 29 kilometers northeast of the Yilan County Government, according to the Central Weather Bureau. The tremor struck at a depth of 8.4 km.

The quake registered an intensity of 4 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale in the Yilan County harbor town of Suao, CNA reported. Heping in nearby Hualien County saw the quake reach a level-3 intensity.
earthquake
Central Weather Bureau
Yilan County
Suao

