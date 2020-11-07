Air pollution from China to cover north Taiwan before moving south: EPA

Air pollution to move from north to south Sunday and Monday (EPA photo) Air pollution to move from north to south Sunday and Monday (EPA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Tropical Storm Atsani moved away from south Taiwan, polluted air from China was expected to hit northern regions of the island Sunday (Nov. 8), according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

The air quality index (AQI) would degrade to an orange warning level in the area north from Miaoli County, including the capital Taipei, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan, New Taipei and Keelung, CNA reported. The outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu would also color orange on the air pollution map. The color indicates that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

On Monday (Nov. 9), the bad air would move south, covering Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County, and staying there on Tuesday (Nov. 10) as well. In contrast, the north and the east coast counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung would go green, indicating “good” air quality, according to the EPA.

The northeasterly winds and eventual rainfall might alter the situation, at times also turning the AQI orange for localized areas in south Taiwan, the forecast warned. The EPA advised people with allergies, elderly people and children to refrain from long stretches of outdoor activities and to use public transportation.

