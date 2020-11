BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia beat New Zealand 24-22 in the second Tri Nations test in Saturday.

Australia 24 (Tom Wright, Taniela Tupou tries; Reece Hodge conversion, 4 penalties), New Zealand 22 (Rieko Ioane, Codie Taylor, Tupou Vaa'i tries; Jordie Barrett 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 8-8