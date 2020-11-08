RTHK to play Chinese national anthem before morning news

Disrespecting the Chinese national anthem can result in up to three years of jail in Hong Kong. Disrespecting the Chinese national anthem can result in up to three years of jail in Hong Kong. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) plans to play the Chinese anthem "March of the Volunteers" before its news broadcast throughout its seven radio channels at 8 a.m. each morning, starting from Nov. 16.

According to the Charter of RTHK, the missions of this public broadcaster include promoting understanding of "one China, two systems" and facilitating a sense of citizenship and national identity. RTHK's producer Amen Ng (伍曼儀) told Stand News she was informed about this plan a few days ago after the government's previous discussion with the broadcaster about this practice.

According to Ng, RTHK had been playing the British national anthem before 1997 when the semi-autonomous region was still ruled by Britain but did not follow the same practice after its governing body switched to China. Currently, RTHK has started playing Chinese national anthem videos on its TV channels before the evening news broadcast along with other local television stations.

After Hong Kong's pro-Beijing government enforced the National Anthem Ordinance in June, any disrespect against the Chinese national anthem, such as singing the song mockingly or using it in commercials, can result in up to five years in prison or a fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,448.64).

The law also grants the authorities the right to require licensed media in the region to distribute government-made clips to promote the national anthem.