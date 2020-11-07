AP Week in Pictures, Global

A trio of friends watch the sunrise at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, two days after Election Da... A trio of friends watch the sunrise at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, two days after Election Day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Tower Bridge in London stands in fog Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system fro... Tower Bridge in London stands in fog Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Seen through a broken windshield of a car damaged by Azerbaijani shelling, Raya Meropyan, 88 stands near her house in Stepanakert, the separatist regi... Seen through a broken windshield of a car damaged by Azerbaijani shelling, Raya Meropyan, 88 stands near her house in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered sixth week on Sunday, with Armenian and Azerbaijani forces blaming each other for new attacks. (AP Photo)

In this photo made with a slow shutter speed, members of rescue services work in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2,... In this photo made with a slow shutter speed, members of rescue services work in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand were injured. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A supporter of the opposition parties shouts asking for peace as riot police block access to the house of former President Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidj... A supporter of the opposition parties shouts asking for peace as riot police block access to the house of former President Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The electoral commission said Tuesday that President Alassane Ouattara had overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents boycotted the election and called his candidacy illegal. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A girl dressed as a "Catrina" poses for photos as she trick-or-treats for Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Oct. 31, ... A girl dressed as a "Catrina" poses for photos as she trick-or-treats for Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Surplus election challengers yell behind windows at the central counting board, as police helped to keep additional challengers from entering due to o... Surplus election challengers yell behind windows at the central counting board, as police helped to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line to hear him speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickor... Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line to hear him speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory Regional Airport, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Demonstrators gather outside the White House while waiting on election results, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Demonstrators gather outside the White House while waiting on election results, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police clash with protesters in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Clashes have erupted over the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants... Police clash with protesters in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Clashes have erupted over the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses in the latest effort to rein in coronavirus outbreaks. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

With a full moon in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, ... With a full moon in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally at Lexington Technology Park, Monday, Nov. 2, 20... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally at Lexington Technology Park, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (... Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OCT. 31 - NOV. 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

