AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/11/07 16:11
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally at Lexington Technology Park, Monday, Nov. 2, 20...
With a full moon in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, ...
Police clash with protesters in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Clashes have erupted over the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants...
Demonstrators gather outside the White House while waiting on election results, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line to hear him speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickor...
Surplus election challengers yell behind windows at the central counting board, as police helped to keep additional challengers from entering due to o...
A girl dressed as a "Catrina" poses for photos as she trick-or-treats for Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Oct. 31, ...
A supporter of the opposition parties shouts asking for peace as riot police block access to the house of former President Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidj...
In this photo made with a slow shutter speed, members of rescue services work in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2,...
Seen through a broken windshield of a car damaged by Azerbaijani shelling, Raya Meropyan, 88 stands near her house in Stepanakert, the separatist regi...
Tower Bridge in London stands in fog Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system fro...
A trio of friends watch the sunrise at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, two days after Election Da...

OCT. 31 - NOV. 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

