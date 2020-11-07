Washington’s China policy is bipartisan: US ambassador in Beijing

Acting US Ambassador to China Rob Forden (left) (Twitter, US Embassy photo) Acting US Ambassador to China Rob Forden (left) (Twitter, US Embassy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The current American policies toward China enjoy a bipartisan consensus, the acting U.S. ambassador in Beijing told academics in a meeting Thursday (Nov. 5).

After Ambassador Terry Branstad left his post and returned to the U.S. in October, Rob Forden succeeded him in an acting capacity.

Washington will continue to promote equitable and fair relations with China, and current policies are still backed by both Democrats and Republicans, Forden said. Looking toward the future, he explained to the Chinese academics that Washington would continue looking for solutions to major issues of concern in the relationship, CNA reported.

Whoever wins the presidential election, the new administration will also continue the policy of exchanges with the Chinese public while emphasizing partnership in the battle against global problems, Forden said.