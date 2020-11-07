Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington’s China policy is bipartisan: US ambassador in Beijing

No matter who wins election, both Democrats and Republicans support current China policy: Forden

  113
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/07 14:59
Acting US Ambassador to China Rob Forden (left) (Twitter, US Embassy photo) 

Acting US Ambassador to China Rob Forden (left) (Twitter, US Embassy photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The current American policies toward China enjoy a bipartisan consensus, the acting U.S. ambassador in Beijing told academics in a meeting Thursday (Nov. 5).

After Ambassador Terry Branstad left his post and returned to the U.S. in October, Rob Forden succeeded him in an acting capacity.

Washington will continue to promote equitable and fair relations with China, and current policies are still backed by both Democrats and Republicans, Forden said. Looking toward the future, he explained to the Chinese academics that Washington would continue looking for solutions to major issues of concern in the relationship, CNA reported.

Whoever wins the presidential election, the new administration will also continue the policy of exchanges with the Chinese public while emphasizing partnership in the battle against global problems, Forden said.
U.S.-China relations
U.S. elections
Rob Forden

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's president emphasizes deeper cooperation with US regardless of who wins election
Taiwan's president emphasizes deeper cooperation with US regardless of who wins election
2020/11/04 17:36
Taiwan president holds national security meeting ahead of US election
Taiwan president holds national security meeting ahead of US election
2020/10/31 15:31
Taiwan should not choose sides in US election: KMT ex-chairman
Taiwan should not choose sides in US election: KMT ex-chairman
2020/10/20 17:01
China says will make 'necessary response' to U.S. official's Taiwan visit
China says will make 'necessary response' to U.S. official's Taiwan visit
2020/09/17 18:30
US issued only 145 student visas to Chinese in July
US issued only 145 student visas to Chinese in July
2020/09/16 21:47