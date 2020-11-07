Cologne's winless run continues, Bremen draws 1-1 again

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Cologne’s winless start to the Bundesliga continued as Werder Bremen came from behind to salvage its fourth consecutive 1-1 draw on Friday.

Cologne led for the first time this season but was unable to hold on for its first win in eight months and was ultimately relived to escape Bremen with a point. It's now 17 games without a win, just one from matching its club record.

Bremen midfielder Jean-Manuel Mbom had the game’s best chance in the first minute, but Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn was alert to the danger and came out to block his shot.

There were few opportunities thereafter as both teams struggled for attacking ideas. Horn went off injured before the break, when Ron-Robert Zieler came on for his Cologne debut.

An own goal from Niklas Moisander provided Cologne with the breakthrough in the 67th. The Bremen defender tried clearing Ondrej Duda’s free kick but succeeded only in volleying the ball into his own net. It was the first time Cologne had a lead this season.

It didn’t last long, however. Former Cologne midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt equalized with a penalty in the 82nd after Sebastiaan Bornauw was penalized for handball.

Cologne remains third from bottom with three points from seven games, while Bremen climbed to 10th ahead of the rest of the seventh round.

