Sassuolo draws Udinese 0-0, misses chance to top Serie A

Udinese's Jens Stryger Larsen, left, competes for the ball with Sassuolo's Hamed Junior Traore during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Ud... Udinese's Jens Stryger Larsen, left, competes for the ball with Sassuolo's Hamed Junior Traore during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Udinese at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Rogerio of Sassuolo, right, competes against Rodrigo Becao of Udinese, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Udinese at the M... Rogerio of Sassuolo, right, competes against Rodrigo Becao of Udinese, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Udinese at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Rogerio of Sassuolo team, near camera, competes for the ball in goalmouth action with Jens Stryger Larsen of Udinese, during their Italian Serie A soc... Rogerio of Sassuolo team, near camera, competes for the ball in goalmouth action with Jens Stryger Larsen of Udinese, during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Udinese at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Sassuolo missed the chance to move to the top of Serie A after it was held by struggling Udinese to 0-0 on Friday.

It is only Sassuolo’s eighth season in the Italian top-flight and the team has never finished higher than sixth. With early leader AC Milan not playing until Sunday, Sassuolo could have gone a once-unthinkable two points clear.

It remained second, one point behind Milan. Juventus and Atalanta can move level with Sassuolo if they beat Lazio and Inter Milan respectively.

Udinese had lost five of its opening six matches but Sassuolo found it hard to break down the visitors. Chances were few at Mapei Stadium and neither goalkeeper had to make a save of note.

Forward Francesco Caputo missed the opportunity to become the first Sassuolo player to score in five consecutive matches.

Milan hosts Hellas Verona on Sunday.

