AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/11/07 03:02
Wearing protective suits, funeral home workers remove the body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 at a nursing home while another resident slee...
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians light candles and pray for peace during a church service at the Medhane Alem Cathedral in the Bole Medhanealem area of t...
Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, after the region was jol...
Relatives gather around some of the graves illuminated by candles during All Saints' Day at a cemetery in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Ca...
Police clash with protesters in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Clashes have erupted over the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants...
A woman wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection is reflected in a tinted chapel window, along with a metal casing said to contain...
Mourners inter Fidan Gezgin, killed at her house when it collapsed during the Oct. 30 earthquake, during the funeral procession in Izmir, Turkey, Wedn...
A man holds a poster with a caricature of France's President Emmanuel Macron, depicting him as a devil, which was set on fire, during a protest agains...
African migrants rest after arriving at the coast of Gran Canaria island, Spain on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wood...
A man reacts in an apartment damaged by Azerbaijani shelling during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tue...
Seen through a broken windshield of a car damaged by Azerbaijani shelling, Raya Meropyan, 88 stands near her house in Stepanakert, the separatist regi...
A bottle of wine sits upside down in a cooler accompanied by glasses on a table in a restaurant after an attack in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2...
A whale tail sculpture holds the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of tracks in Spijkenisse, near Ro...
Manchester City's Kyle Walker refreshes himself before the Champions League group C soccer match between Manchester City and Olympiakos at the Etihad ...

OCT. 30 - NOV. 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

