AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Wearing protective suits, funeral home workers remove the body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 at a nursing home while another resident sleeps in his bed in Barcelona, Spain Thursday Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians light candles and pray for peace during a church service at the Medhane Alem Cathedral in the Bole Medhanealem area of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Ethiopia's powerful Tigray region asserts that fighter jets have bombed locations around its capital, Mekele, aiming to force the region "into submission," while Ethiopia's army says it has been forced into an "unexpected and aimless war." (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)
Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand were injured. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Relatives gather around some of the graves illuminated by candles during All Saints' Day at a cemetery in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Candles illuminated tombstones in graveyards across Europe as people communed with the souls of the dead on Thursday, observing one of the most sacred days in the Catholic calendar. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Police clash with protesters in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Clashes have erupted over the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses in the latest effort to rein in on coronavirus outbreaks. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection is reflected in a tinted chapel window, along with a metal casing said to contain the remains of St. Dimitrie of Basarabov, the patron saint of the Romanian capital, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The feast of St. Dimitrie of Basarabov, the patron saint of the Romanian capital, which usually lasts for a week and attended by up to 100 thousand people from all over the country, was reduced to three days in 2020 due to pandemic control restrictions, which included limiting access to the celebrations to inhabitants of Bucharest, and less than a third of the usual number of worshipers attended. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Mourners inter Fidan Gezgin, killed at her house when it collapsed during the Oct. 30 earthquake, during the funeral procession in Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Fidan was the mother of Ayda Gezgin who was pulled alive from the rubble of the same building by rescue services Tuesday, some four days (91 hours) after the strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A man holds a poster with a caricature of France's President Emmanuel Macron, depicting him as a devil, which was set on fire, during a protest against France in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. There is ongoing tension between France and Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Macron needed mental health treatment and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude. Erdogan questioned his French counterpart's mental condition while criticizing Macron's attitude toward Islam and Muslims. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
African migrants rest after arriving at the coast of Gran Canaria island, Spain on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat, a group of 44 migrants arrived at Maspalomas beach. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz)
A man reacts in an apartment damaged by Azerbaijani shelling during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered sixth week on Sunday, with Armenian and Azerbaijani forces blaming each other for new attacks. (AP Photo)
Seen through a broken windshield of a car damaged by Azerbaijani shelling, Raya Meropyan, 88 stands near her house in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered sixth week on Sunday, with Armenian and Azerbaijani forces blaming each other for new attacks. (AP Photo)
A bottle of wine sits upside down in a cooler accompanied by glasses on a table in a restaurant after an attack in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A whale tail sculpture holds the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of tracks in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Manchester City's Kyle Walker refreshes himself before the Champions League group C soccer match between Manchester City and Olympiakos at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
OCT. 30 - NOV. 5, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.
The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.
