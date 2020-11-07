Hyderabad edges Bangalore to earn shot at IPL final

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Indian Premier League playoffs by six wickets on Friday and will play Delhi Capitals for a berth in the final.

That playoff is on Sunday. The winner will face the defending champion Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder starred for Hyderabad, taking three wickets as they restricted Bangalore to 131-7, then combined with Kane Williamson to win with two balls left. Holder hit the winning boundary in an unbeaten 24. Williamson, the New Zealand captain, was 50 not out.

Their poise and experience at the end was key.

Bangalore's 131-7 total looked poor. But its bowlers made it look possible to defend.

Medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj removed opening batsmen Sreevats Goswami for a duck and David Warner for 17. Legspinner Adam Zampa claimed Manish Pandey for 24, and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal got Priyam Garg on 7 at 67-4 in the 12th over.

Holder went in the middle to join Williamson, who was battling on 13 from 23 balls after 13 overs.

But Zampa, 1-12, and Chahal, 1-24, were done, and the batsmen slowly took charge.

They needed 28 runs to win from 18 balls, and took 10 from Navdeep Saini then nine from Siraj.

With nine runs needed from the last over bowled by Saini, Williamson hit a single for his fifty, then Holder hit the third ball to the long off boundary and the fourth past point to the fence for the win.

___

