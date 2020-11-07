Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Nov. 9

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

TUESDAY, Nov. 10

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September, 10 a.m.

Lyft Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 11

Veterans Day-Bond Market Closed

THURSDAY, Nov. 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for October, 2 p.m.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Nov. 13

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.