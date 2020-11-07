Cardboard canvas: artist displays work at Caracas bus stops

Artist Susan Applewhite, who uses recycled cardboard as her canvas, looks in a mirror as she fixes her hair at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday... Artist Susan Applewhite, who uses recycled cardboard as her canvas, looks in a mirror as she fixes her hair at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She said she aims to show that materials that end up in the garbage can be reused and the goal is to at least briefly leave behind the “situation we are living.” (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Artist Susan Applewhite carries her shark-shaped cardboard cutout to dry in the sun at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. “All my ... Artist Susan Applewhite carries her shark-shaped cardboard cutout to dry in the sun at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. “All my life, I have been interested in waste materials,” said Applewhite, who began working in art in 1998 after her aunt took her to a painting workshop. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Artist Susan Applewhite paints her design on recycled cardboard in her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. “Pleasing people” and “givin... Artist Susan Applewhite paints her design on recycled cardboard in her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. “Pleasing people” and “giving a touch of beauty” is the main motivation of her art project in a country in economic and political decline for many years, said 44-year-old Applewhite. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A clover made of recycled cardboard created by artist Susan Applewhite is displayed on the glass of bus stop in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Ve... A clover made of recycled cardboard created by artist Susan Applewhite is displayed on the glass of bus stop in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Applewhite uses recycled cardboard as her canvas and hangs the images at Caracas bus stops, which have been falling apart because there are no municipal funds for their upkeep and no potential advertisers to promote their products on the billboards. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A sculpture depicting a fly made from recycled cardboard created by artist Susan Applewhite hangs on a bus stop in the Altamira neighborhood of Caraca... A sculpture depicting a fly made from recycled cardboard created by artist Susan Applewhite hangs on a bus stop in the Altamira neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. One day, while walking in Caracas, Applewhite realized that bus stop billboard spaces could serve as a display for her work. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Artist Susan Applewhite carries her art works made from recycled cardboard after drying them in the sun, into her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday,... Artist Susan Applewhite carries her art works made from recycled cardboard after drying them in the sun, into her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. A piece of cardboard, a marker and homemade paint is all Applewhite says she needs to "Make Love to the Street," as she calls her urban art project. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A silhouette image depicting Venezuelan Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez is surrounded by peeling paint on a wall in the home of artist Susan Applewhite, i... A silhouette image depicting Venezuelan Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez is surrounded by peeling paint on a wall in the home of artist Susan Applewhite, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The remains of Hernandez, popularly known as the "doctor of the poor", were exhumed on Oct. 26, 2020, in a closed ceremony in a church in downtown Caracas as part of the Vatican's demands for the beatification of the first Venezuelan layman. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Artist Susan Applewhite cuts recycled cardboard in her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Applewhite uses recycled cardboard as her ca... Artist Susan Applewhite cuts recycled cardboard in her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Applewhite uses recycled cardboard as her canvas and hangs the images at Caracas bus stops, which have been falling apart because there are no municipal funds for their upkeep and no potential advertisers to promote their products on the billboards. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Artist Susan Applewhite attaches her recycled cardboard work art onto a bus stop in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2... Artist Susan Applewhite attaches her recycled cardboard work art onto a bus stop in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Her work has evolved from protest art to images of marine life, plants and other images. Applewhite hopes that displaying art in public spaces can help combat crime and motivate people to return to the streets for recreation. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The billboard spaces of vandalized bus stops in Venezuela’s capital have become an open-air gallery for an artist seeking to give some joy to people who have endured years of tumult and hardship.

Painter Susan Applewhite uses recycled cardboard as her canvas and hangs images of flora and fauna at Caracas bus stops, which have been falling apart because there are no municipal funds for their upkeep and no potential advertisers to promote their products on the billboards.

“Pleasing people” and “giving a touch of beauty” is the main motivation of the project in a country in economic and political decline for many years, said 44-year-old Applewhite. She said she aims to show that materials that end up in the garbage can be reused and the goal is to at least briefly leave behind the “situation we are living” - a situation characterized by rising crime, high inflation, poverty, failures of public services and the deterioration of the country’s public infrastructure.

“All my life, I have been interested in waste materials,” said Applewhite, who began working in art in 1998 after her aunt took her to a painting workshop.

In 2017, when police and anti-government protesters clashed almost daily for more than 100 days in Caracas, Applewhite worked at home due to road closures. The protests began as President Nicolás Maduro sought to consolidate his power and sideline the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Then her art accumulated at home and she no longer had room to store it. One day, walking in Caracas, she realized that bus stop billboard spaces could serve as a display for her work. Some bus stops had been stripped of pieces that protesters used to build barricades.

Her work has evolved from protest art to images of marine life, plants and other images. Applewhite hopes that displaying art in public spaces can help combat crime and motivate people to return to the streets for recreation.

She said she is determined to do “my bit to build a better tomorrow."