Suncity Group Sponsoring "1st Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Chinese Opera Cultural Festival"

Promoting Traditional Cultures and Enhancing Cultural Exchanges

MACAU - Media OutReach - 6 November 2020 - The "1st Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Chinese Opera Cultural Festival", co-organized by China Theatre Association, China-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Chinese Opera Association and Hong Kong Tai Kung Wen Wei Media Group, was solemnly opened on November 5 at 8:00 p.m. at Venetian Theatre, The Venetian Macau. The opening night featured Chinese opera artists including Beijing Opera, Kunqu Opera, Yu Opera and Cantonese Opera, bringing amazing performances for the first large-scale Chinese Opera Cultural Festival.





The officiating guests performed the opening ceremony

Xiqu artists wholeheartedly performed for the opening ceremony of "1st Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Chinese Opera Cultural Festival"

The Opening Ceremony was inaugurated by Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macau Special Administrative Region, who represented the Chief Executive, Kou Hoi In, President of the Legislative Assembly of the Macau Special Administrative Region, Wang Dong, Acting Commissioner of Commissioner's Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macau Special Administrative Region, Zhu Hong, Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region, Chen Yan, Secretary of the Leading Party Member's Group of China Theatre Association, Meng Guanglu, Vice President of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group as well as honourable guests, experiencing the traditional Chinese opera culture and the national treasure with other audiences.

It is the responsibility of every Chinese to continue the legacy of Chinese traditional art. As an enterprise rooted in Macau that has long been committed to fulfilling its social responsibility, Suncity Group spares no effort in supporting the development and dissemination of art. With sponsoring the first ever Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Chinese Opera Cultural Festival, the Group aims to facilitate the building of 'A Cultural Bay Area' as well as actively promotes and constructs the 'Chinese Opera Cultural Festival' as a new 'Go Global' campaign, demonstrating the quintessence of Chinese culture to the world.

Alvin Chau stated, "With its sophistication and long history, the traditional Chinese culture forms the basis of Macau's diverse culture. The strategic positioning of Macau as a base for exchange and cooperation in the "Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area" is not just an affirmation of Macau as an important hub in the "Belt and Road Initiative". It is also an expectation for Macau to utilize its unique advantages in enhancing the development of the culture sectors of the Greater Bay Area and promoting traditional Chinese culture to other countries. I believe, through the success of this "1st Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Chinese Opera Cultural Festival", Macau can promote to its younger generations the traditional Chinese culture and patriotism, reinforce national self-confidence and the cultural identity of the Chinese while enhancing the diversification of its economy. As always, I will continue to leverage on my strength in promoting the spectacular traditional culture of the Chinese."

