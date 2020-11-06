Alexa
US asks WHO to invite Taiwan to World Health Assembly

US delegation praises Taiwan's handling of the coronavirus pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/06 19:51
The US wants Taiwan to be present at next week's WHA session 

The US wants Taiwan to be present at next week's WHA session  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan to next week’s World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting based on the island country’s success in fighting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports said Friday (Nov. 6).

China has succeeded in keeping Taiwan away from previous WHA conferences due to its claims of sovereignty over the island and its pressure on other countries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been widely criticized for towing Beijing’s line and refusing to give any credit to Taiwan.

The U.S. delegation at the WHO base in Geneva, Switzerland, made the request for the island’s attendance, praising its success in restraining the pandemic, CNA reported. While many countries are still trying to cope with thousands of new infections a day, Taiwan has recorded fewer than 600 virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, while only seven people died.
