Taiwan Navy signs NT$3 billion deal with US for 9 years of ammo

Taiwan Navy warship fires 127 mm and 76 mm guns and Phalanx CIWS in May 2019. Taiwan Navy warship fires 127 mm and 76 mm guns and Phalanx CIWS in May 2019. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Navy has signed a deal with the U.S. worth NT$3.06 billion (US$107 million) to provide an uninterrupted supply of ammunition for the next nine years.

The government on Friday (Nov. 6) announced the agreement was to make 18 purchases of naval ammunition and would ensure the Navy had a steady supply of ammunition. This would include naval guns and the Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS).

According to information published by the Government e-Procurement System, the R.O.C. Defense Mission to the U.S.A. and the American Institute in Taiwan, the agreement took effect on Oct. 20 and will last through the end of September 2029.

This will enable the Navy to meet its ammunition needs for the next nine years. Liberty Times cited a military official as saying the items included traditional naval weapons but excluded precision ordnance such as torpedoes and missiles.

Depending on the configuration of the warship, they may come equipped with 76 mm naval guns, Bofors 40 mm L/70 guns, the MK-15 Phalanx CIWS, Anti-Submarine Rockets (ASROC), and the Mark 36 Super Rapid Bloom Offboard Countermeasures Chaff and Decoy Launching System (SRBOC).

In addition, as live-fire exercises require large amounts of ammunition, it is necessary for the Navy to regularly purchase additional stocks in order to maintain combat readiness.