Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Navy signs NT$3 billion deal with US for 9 years of ammo

Order includes traditional naval weapons but excludes ordnance like torpedoes and missiles

  329
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/06 18:00
Taiwan Navy warship fires 127 mm and 76 mm guns and Phalanx CIWS in May 2019.

Taiwan Navy warship fires 127 mm and 76 mm guns and Phalanx CIWS in May 2019. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Navy has signed a deal with the U.S. worth NT$3.06 billion (US$107 million) to provide an uninterrupted supply of ammunition for the next nine years.

The government on Friday (Nov. 6) announced the agreement was to make 18 purchases of naval ammunition and would ensure the Navy had a steady supply of ammunition. This would include naval guns and the Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS).

According to information published by the Government e-Procurement System, the R.O.C. Defense Mission to the U.S.A. and the American Institute in Taiwan, the agreement took effect on Oct. 20 and will last through the end of September 2029.

This will enable the Navy to meet its ammunition needs for the next nine years. Liberty Times cited a military official as saying the items included traditional naval weapons but excluded precision ordnance such as torpedoes and missiles.

Depending on the configuration of the warship, they may come equipped with 76 mm naval guns, Bofors 40 mm L/70 guns, the MK-15 Phalanx CIWS, Anti-Submarine Rockets (ASROC), and the Mark 36 Super Rapid Bloom Offboard Countermeasures Chaff and Decoy Launching System (SRBOC).

In addition, as live-fire exercises require large amounts of ammunition, it is necessary for the Navy to regularly purchase additional stocks in order to maintain combat readiness.
weapons deal
arms sale
arms deal
weapons sale
ammunition
Taiwan Navy
Navy

RELATED ARTICLES

China complains US drone sale to Taiwan 'blatantly interferes' with internal affairs
China complains US drone sale to Taiwan 'blatantly interferes' with internal affairs
2020/11/05 17:56
Taiwan Army to replace or upgrade half of outdated equipment by 2035
Taiwan Army to replace or upgrade half of outdated equipment by 2035
2020/11/04 16:01
US approves sale of MQ-9 drones to Taiwan
US approves sale of MQ-9 drones to Taiwan
2020/11/04 10:41
Taiwan Navy announces submarine production will begin this month
Taiwan Navy announces submarine production will begin this month
2020/11/03 11:41
US sale of MQ-9 drones to Taiwan reaches final stage of approval
US sale of MQ-9 drones to Taiwan reaches final stage of approval
2020/11/03 10:12