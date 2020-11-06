China replaces 12 ambassadors, bans citizens from 4 countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has replaced 12 of its ambassadors overseas and banned citizens of India, Great Britain, the Philippines and Bangladesh from entering the country, reports said Thursday (Nov. 5).

The travel ban covers foreigners who had obtained visa or residence permits before Nov. 5 and was motivated by efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chinese embassies in the four countries said. As several of these countries are involved in disputes with Beijing, the ban has provoked suspicions the bans are politically motivated, the Liberty Times reported.

Foreigners with special passports from the four countries, including diplomatic passports, are not subject to the ban. Meanwhile, individuals needing to visit China for urgent matters can still apply for a visa, according to the Chinese embassies.

No reason was announced for why Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping (習近平) replaced the ambassadors to countries that include long-time ally Pakistan, Turkey, Armenia, Belarus and Hungary.