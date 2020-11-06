Taiwan government says economic cooperation with US is non-partisan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Thursday (Nov. 5) that Taiwan's partnership with the U.S. on financing overseas infrastructure will not be affected by the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

In September, Taiwan and the U.S. signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on infrastructure development in the Indo-Pacific and Latin America. The Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure Finance and Market Building Cooperation aims to support investments in emerging markets and help secure the future supply chain, according to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

MOF pointed out that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed and that officials in charge have already been decided. It added that economic cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. is non-partisan and will continue regardless of who wins the U.S. election.

The MOU noted the two countries engaged in technical exchanges and information sharing at an October meeting. It said the Taiwan government is planning to invite local businesses to join future round-table meetings with U.S. officials when the time is right, reported Ctee.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Finance Minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said the U.S. has signed MOUs with other countries to develop infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region, including Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. He believes Taiwan will continue to learn how each country operates and increase its global exposure, reported Liberty Times.