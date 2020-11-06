TSMC US foundry plan unchanged whoever wins presidency

TSMC says its plans will not change whoever is president. TSMC says its plans will not change whoever is president. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said on Thursday (Nov. 5) that plans for its new wafer fab in Arizona will not change whoever wins the U.S. presidency.

The world's largest semiconductor foundry emphasized there are no political motives behind the plan. Rather, the decision was made from business considerations, such as costs and customer needs.

"The plan will not change whoever wins the presidential election," a TSMC statement read.

TSMC announced earlier this year it would be building an advanced 5 nm wafer fab in Arizona for US$12 billion. Construction is slated to begin in 2021 and mass production will likely begin in 2024, with a planned monthly production capacity of 20,000 wafers. Hiring for the plant can be found on LinkedIn.

The U.S. foundry plan was partially driven, reportedly, by the request of its customer Xilinx, which designs chips for the U.S. defense industry. It was thought that by relocating production to the U.S. it would prevent China from stealing American technologies.

Meanwhile, analysts say a Joe Biden victory is good news for TSMC as the Democrat is expected to take a slightly softer line on the U.S.-China trade dispute and on Huawei. Less economic uncertainty, business risks, and a smooth high-tech supply chain is anticipated among Wall Street analysts if Biden wins the White House, Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said in a note to investors earlier this week.