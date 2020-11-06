Alexa
Businessman wins Palau election, expected to maintain ties with Taiwan

President-elect Surangel Whipps Jr. promises stable relations with US and Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/06 16:30
Palau's President-elect Surangel Whipps Jr. (left) (Facebook, Surangel Jr. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Businessman Surangel Whipps Jr. defeated Vice President Raynold Oilouch in Tuesday’s (Nov. 3) presidential elections in Palau, but the Pacific Island nation is expected to maintain its official diplomatic ties to Taiwan.

Whipps will succeed his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau, Jr., who narrowly defeated him in the previous election four years ago. The new head of state has promised tax reforms, a search for new sources of income, and stable relations with Taiwan and the United States, the Pacific Island Times reported.

Palau is one of Taipei’s 15 official diplomatic allies. It has so far succeeded in staying safe from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but talks between the two countries about a “travel bubble” did not produce any results, reportedly because of Palau’s fears of imported infections.
Palau
Palau President
Surangel Whipps Jr.
Tommy Remengesau

