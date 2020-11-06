Taiwan's Kaohsiung eyes 'pink dollar' with fresh Pride Parade promotion

The southern city of Kaohsiung is making a strong bid this year to incorporate its annual Pride Parade into its tourism promotion and marketing, hoping that the "pink dollar" will help to boost its economy.

The promotion of the 2020 Kaohsiung Pride, which will be held Nov. 28 under the theme "We! Around You!," is a joint effort by the city government and the civic group KH Pride.

KH Pride Chairman Guzifer Leong (梁展輝) told CNA Friday it is the first time that the group is working so closely with the city government to organize the parade.

The city government has been advertising the event on public TV channels and official websites to help attract more people, Leong said.

The attractions this year include an initiative by the government to paint a pavement in Pier-2 Art Center in rainbow colors and to display artworks at the center in the city's popular scenic harbor, according to Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Shih Che (史哲).

Shih said that while many other cities have painted their streets or pavements in rainbow colors for their pride parades, the one in Kaohsiung will be unique because it is in the harbor area.

For visitors, it is "an excellent spot for taking photos, with enthralling ocean views," he said.

The "pink dollar" initiative was proposed last month by Kaohsiung City councilors Chien Huan-tsung (簡煥宗), Kao Min-lin (高閔琳) and Huang Chieh (黃捷) as a means of promoting LGBT rights and attracting visitors, the city government said.

According to Chien, as of 2019, LGBT adults across the world held a total purchasing power of approximately US$3.7 trillion (NT$119 trillion), one third of which was concentrated in Asia.

Kaohsiung should seize the opportunity to expand its marketing to that demographic, he said.

This year the Kaohsiung pride parade is expected to attract 45,000 participants, three times the number last year, according to Leong.

"LGBT events bring considerable economic benefits to the host cities, thanks to the large number of participants from both the LGBT and non-LGBT communities," he said.

The expected huge increase in the number of participants in Kaohsiung this year is based mainly on a change in social attitudes towards LGBT people, Leong said.

"I have been approached by many parents of LGBT youth, who want to volunteer," he said

Meanwhile, Taiwanese pop singer and gay icon Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) is scheduled to perform in Kaohsiung on Nov. 28, which is expected to be another big tourist attraction on the day of the pride parade, Leong said.

According to Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), the city will continue to protect LGBT rights, as "everyone is equal, in the face of love."

The estimated two-hour pride parade will kick off in front of Dayi Park in Yancheng District at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, and go along Dacheng Street and Wufu 3rd Road, across Love River, and make a loop back to the starting point. (By Louis Liu)