Taiwan-made Teng Yun drones spotted at Taitung airbase

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two domestically produced Teng Yun unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were spotted on Thursday (Nov. 5) at Chihhang (志航) Air Force Base in Taitung.

The drones are being developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Extensive testing started in early October, including flight endurance and night time reconnaissance capabilities, CNA reported.

A photo showing the two drones outside their hangars indicate they are first- and second-generation models of the Teng Yun, the report stated. The larger of the two UAVs had a slightly wider fuselage and a bigger air intake at the rear of the aircraft, resembling a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone.

According to information from NCSIST, Teng Yun drones are capable of real-time imaging and can perform surveillance missions during the day and night.

In related news, the U.S. State Department on Tuesday (Nov. 3) announced the sale to Taiwan of four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, along with related equipment and personnel training, valued at US$600 million. While the MQ-9Bs can be armed with weapons, the four that will be sold to Taiwan are equipped for reconnaissance.