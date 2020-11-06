Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan-made Teng Yun drones spotted at Taitung airbase

Drones capable of real-time imaging began extensive testing in early October

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/11/06 15:59
Teng Yun drones at Taitung Air Force Base

Teng Yun drones at Taitung Air Force Base (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two domestically produced Teng Yun unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were spotted on Thursday (Nov. 5) at Chihhang (志航) Air Force Base in Taitung.

The drones are being developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Extensive testing started in early October, including flight endurance and night time reconnaissance capabilities, CNA reported.

A photo showing the two drones outside their hangars indicate they are first- and second-generation models of the Teng Yun, the report stated. The larger of the two UAVs had a slightly wider fuselage and a bigger air intake at the rear of the aircraft, resembling a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone.

According to information from NCSIST, Teng Yun drones are capable of real-time imaging and can perform surveillance missions during the day and night.

In related news, the U.S. State Department on Tuesday (Nov. 3) announced the sale to Taiwan of four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, along with related equipment and personnel training, valued at US$600 million. While the MQ-9Bs can be armed with weapons, the four that will be sold to Taiwan are equipped for reconnaissance.
Teng Yun drone
Teng Yun UAV
NCSIST
MQ-9B drone

RELATED ARTICLES

Missile test surprises residents of northeast Taiwan
Missile test surprises residents of northeast Taiwan
2020/10/28 15:28
Taiwan premier calls China's missile test waste of money
Taiwan premier calls China's missile test waste of money
2020/09/25 16:06
Taiwan to conduct 2 days of live-fire missile tests off southeast coast
Taiwan to conduct 2 days of live-fire missile tests off southeast coast
2020/09/24 17:07
Taiwan's NCSIST denies rumors domestic UAV is new configuration
Taiwan's NCSIST denies rumors domestic UAV is new configuration
2020/09/17 17:23
Taiwan Air Force turns to NCSIST for new air defense system
Taiwan Air Force turns to NCSIST for new air defense system
2020/08/30 12:36