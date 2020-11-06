Alexa
President positions Taiwan to make most of new global supply chain network

Tsai Ying-wen intends to unlock Taiwan’s high-tech prowess post COVID-19

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/06 15:36
President Tsai attends event marking CPC's 65th anniversary.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) vowed to strengthen business collaboration and make Taiwan a high-tech center and hub of high-end manufacturing.

Tsai made the remarks at an event to mark the 65th anniversary of the China Productivity Center (CPC) in Taipei on Friday (Nov. 6). CPC is a New Taipei-based private organization dedicated to industrial upgrading and serving as a bridge between the government and private sector.

Acknowledging the contributions of the organization, Tsai stated CPC has emerged as a leading corporate management consulting firm in Taiwan. It has assisted tens of thousands of companies in their pursuit of advanced competitiveness and supported the government’s New Southbound Policy by helping local companies make inroads in the Southeast Asian market.

Tsai also took the opportunity to make the case for securing a central place in the restructuring of the global supply chain post-COVID-19. The goal can be attained via bolstering Taiwan’s status as a hub for high-end manufacturing, advanced semiconductor technologies development, and green energy in Asia.

According to Tsai, Taiwan posted 3.33 percent GDP growth in the third quarter this year, outperforming South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The country’s annual GDP for 2020 is estimated by the Asian Development Bank to be the best of the Four Asian Tigers.
