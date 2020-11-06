Over 5,000 Taiwanese athletes to compete in Kinmen County Games

Athletes march at opening ceremony of 2020 Kinmen County Games. Athletes march at opening ceremony of 2020 Kinmen County Games. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's offshore Kinmen County welcomed 5,024 local athletes to its biennial county games on Thursday (Nov. 5), as it continues to hold COVID-19 at bay.

During the opening ceremony of the 22nd Kinmen County Games, Magistrate Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯) pointed out the offshore island has recorded zero coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. He said the sporting event celebrates the culture and vitality of the region.

Yang said he was filled with competitive spirit after seeing such a large crowd at the ceremony. He said he believes Kinmen will continue to prosper and shine as brightly as fireworks, reported CNA.

Among the participating athletes, many have come from the main island of Taiwan to compete for their respective townships. Meanwhile, 955 performers and cheerleaders were also at Kinmen Stadium to celebrate the event, which lasts until Saturday (Nov. 7).

There are 11 featured sports in the Kinmen County Games, including track, basketball, badminton, softball, table tennis, taekwondo, swimming, tennis, woodball, relay races, and carnival games. The contestants will compete in different categories based on their age and gender, according to Liberty Times.



People gather at Kinmen Stadium Thursday to celebrate the biennial sporting event. (CNA photo)