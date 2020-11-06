Taiwan donates to 3 Central American allies hit by Hurricane Eta

People wading through the streets of Jerusalen, Honduras, following Hurricane Eta People wading through the streets of Jerusalen, Honduras, following Hurricane Eta (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Hurricane Eta leaves a trail of devastation across Central America, Taiwan announced it is donating US$200,000 (NT$5.7 million) to its three allies in the region, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala, reports said Friday (Nov. 6).

Landslides and flooding claimed dozens of lives and destroyed villages across the region. Also, basic infrastructure in several countries has been severely damaged by the storm, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a news release.

The ministry had already expressed sympathy for its allies through their missions in Taipei, but would additionally provide the necessary assistance for reconstruction efforts, CNA reported.

During a video conference with a group of Latin American legislators belonging to the “Formosa Club” Friday morning, Vice Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) expressed support for the region. No Taiwanese travelers, residents or business people were injured during the disaster, MOFA said, adding it would continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance.