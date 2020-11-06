Tropical Storm Atsani causes air, sea travel disruptions near Taiwan

Air and sea travel in some areas of Taiwan was disrupted Friday (Nov. 6), as Tropical Storm Atsani swirled closer to the southern coast of the country, bringing strong wind gusts and heavy rain, according to transportation authorities.



As of 10 a.m., 22 domestic flights had been canceled, but cross-Taiwan Strait and international flights were operating on schedule, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said.



Meanwhile, 28 ferry services on six routes between Taiwan and its outlying islands, including Matsu and Penghu, have been temporarily halted, according to the Maritime Port Bureau.



Land travel, however, was uninterrupted, and Taiwan High Speed Rail Co. said that its service would remain normal throughout Friday.



The eye of the storm is forecast to brush past the southern tip of Taiwan, with the outer bands sweeping across the southern part of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



Based on that forecast, the Forestry Bureau said it was temporarily closing the Kenting and Shuangliu forest recreation areas in that region.



As of 1 p.m., Atsani was located about 70 kilometers south-southeast of Eluanbi on the southern tip of Taiwan, veering west-northwest, the CWB said.



It was moving at a speed of 14 km per hour, carrying maximum sustained winds of 101 kph, with gusts of up to 126 kph, the bureau said.



A land warning has been issued for the storm, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the southern areas of Taiwan.