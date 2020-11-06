3 Indonesian women on same flight to Taiwan test positive for coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Nov. 6) announced four new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), including three Indonesian women who were on the same flight.

During a press conference on Friday CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced four new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 574. The latest cases include three Indonesian women and a Taiwanese woman who had recently returned from Mexico.

According to Chuang, Case Nos. 571, 572, and 573 are all Indonesian women ranging in age from 20 to 40. They arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 22, on the same flight, and have not reported any symptoms so far.

As their quarantine was nearing its end on Nov. 4, they were tested for the coronavirus. On Nov. 6, all three tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed in a hospital isolation ward.

As none of the three women had been symptomatic since their arrival in Taiwan and because they did not come into contact with other people during their quarantine, there have not been any contacts listed for them.

Chuang stated that Case No. 574 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who went to Mexico for work in February this year. During her stay in Mexico, she came into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case and on Oct. 30 she began to experience a runny nose, nasal congestion, and dizziness.

On Nov. 4, when she returned to Taiwan, she informed quarantine officers of her symptoms and contact history. She was then tested for the coronavirus and sent to a quarantine center.

While waiting for the results in the quarantine center, she began to lose her sense of taste and smell. On Nov. 6, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The health department has identified 31 people who came in contact with the woman, including 16 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her and 15 crew members. The passengers have been told to begin home isolation while the crew members have been asked to start self-health monitoring, as they were deemed to have worn adequate protective gear.

The CECC on Friday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 103,389 COVID-19 tests, with 101,843 coming back negative.

Out of the 573 officially confirmed cases, 481 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 523 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 43 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia currently has 425,796 coronavirus cases and 14,348 deaths. Mexico's COVID-19 case count stands at 949,197, with 93,772 deaths.