AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Artists perform during a ceremony for the world-renowned Incan citadel of Machu Picchu as it reopens for the first time since its 8-months-long closur... Artists perform during a ceremony for the world-renowned Incan citadel of Machu Picchu as it reopens for the first time since its 8-months-long closure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

A woman dressed as a "Catrina" is seen during a performance to demand justice for victims of femicide, on Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov.... A woman dressed as a "Catrina" is seen during a performance to demand justice for victims of femicide, on Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Wearing masks and plastic gloves amid the spread of the new coronavirus, girls raise their hands during class in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. T... Wearing masks and plastic gloves amid the spread of the new coronavirus, girls raise their hands during class in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Tens of thousands of school children returned to class Monday in Havana for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic prompted authorities to shut the island down in April. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Youths work to fly their kite during All Saints Day as part of the Day of the Dead two-day celebrations in Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Sunday, N... Youths work to fly their kite during All Saints Day as part of the Day of the Dead two-day celebrations in Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. According to tradition, the kites help keep bad spirits away as the souls of the dearly departed return overnight. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Officials count early votes at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing is possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during general elections ... Officials count early votes at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing is possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during general elections in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Soccer fans gather outside Clinica Olivos where former soccer star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2... Soccer fans gather outside Clinica Olivos where former soccer star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. His personal doctor Leopoldo Luque, who is a neurologist, said Maradona has suffered a subdural hematoma, likely caused by an accident. The 1986 World Cup champion was admitted to a private hospital in la Plata with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Residents help themselves to fish during a campaign rally hosted by ex-presidential candidate Javier Bertucci and Juan Eleazar, both candidates for th... Residents help themselves to fish during a campaign rally hosted by ex-presidential candidate Javier Bertucci and Juan Eleazar, both candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, at a campaign rally in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Both represent the opposition coalition known as "Primero Venezuela" or Venezuela First. The election is scheduled for Dec 6. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A man who is said to be possessed with the Gede spirit performs a ritual at the National Cemetery during ceremonies honoring the Haitian Voodoo spirit... A man who is said to be possessed with the Gede spirit performs a ritual at the National Cemetery during ceremonies honoring the Haitian Voodoo spirit of Baron Samdi and Gede on the Day of the Dead in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Followers of Voodoo with their faces covered in white powder, wearing hats and dressed in black, white and purple clothes join the Fete Gede celebration of the spirits equivalent to the Roman Catholic festivity of the Day of the Dead and Day of All Saints. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The storm that hit ... A pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The storm that hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday had become more of a vast tropical rainstorm, but it was advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remained on high alert. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)

OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

