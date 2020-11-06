Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/11/06 12:59
A pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The storm that hit ...
A man who is said to be possessed with the Gede spirit performs a ritual at the National Cemetery during ceremonies honoring the Haitian Voodoo spirit...
Residents help themselves to fish during a campaign rally hosted by ex-presidential candidate Javier Bertucci and Juan Eleazar, both candidates for th...
Soccer fans gather outside Clinica Olivos where former soccer star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2...
Officials count early votes at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing is possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during general elections ...
Youths work to fly their kite during All Saints Day as part of the Day of the Dead two-day celebrations in Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Sunday, N...
Wearing masks and plastic gloves amid the spread of the new coronavirus, girls raise their hands during class in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. T...
A woman dressed as a "Catrina" is seen during a performance to demand justice for victims of femicide, on Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov....
Artists perform during a ceremony for the world-renowned Incan citadel of Machu Picchu as it reopens for the first time since its 8-months-long closur...

OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP staff photography Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

