German lawmaker voices support for Taiwan's WHA bid

Daniela Kluckert calls for Germany to counter China's increasing global influence

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/06 12:13
German lawmaker Daniela Kluckert. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Daniela Kluckert, a member of Germany's parliament, on Thursday (Nov. 5) expressed her support for Taiwan's bid to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Kluckert, who advocated for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) in April, once again highlighted the importance of including the island nation in global pandemic conversations during a legislative session at the German parliament. She lamented Taiwan's continued exclusion from the WHA despite its effective handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kluckert pointed out the Chinese government is clearly trying to assert control over the world and its institutions, jeopardizing the freedom of people in Taiwan and Hong Kong. She said Germany should make clear its position on the China issue and back Taiwan's bid to share pandemic-related information on global platforms.

In response, the Taipei Representative Office in Munich thanked Kluckert for continuing to stand up for Taiwan. It said it also expected more international leaders to demonstrate their support and deepen relationships between Taiwan and other countries, reported Liberty Times.
Daniela Kluckert
World Health Assembly
WHA
World Health Organization
WHO
Taiwan-Germany relations

