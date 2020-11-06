Taiwan, US pledge to advance veterans cooperation

Taiwan donates 300,000 surgical masks to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in July. (TECRO photo) Taiwan donates 300,000 surgical masks to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in July. (TECRO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has talked with Robert Wilkie, U.S. secretary of Veterans Affairs, about cooperation and ties between the two countries.

“Had a productive discussion this week with @TECRO_USA @bikhim to express our appreciation for Taiwan’s support to keep our veterans safe and healthy,” tweeted Wilkie on Thursday (Nov. 5), apparently referencing the surgical masks donated by Taiwan to the American veterans community. “We’re committed to furthering cooperation in the future between our nations’ veteran communities.”

Hsiao later retweeted Wilkie’s tweet and commented: “Glad to have the opportunity to speak with @SecWilkie on our cooperation.” “Also expressed gratitude to the veterans of both our countries who have fought to uphold democracy and freedom,” she added.

According to the Taiwanese representative office, or TECRO, Hsiao and Wilkie discussed ways of strengthening cooperation in the areas of healthcare and veterans exchanges. In light of the ongoing pandemic, which has sickened 9.6 million and killed 234,000 Americans so far, the Taiwan government has donated hundreds of thousands of surgical masks to U.S. veteran authorities and related organizations.

In July, the Taiwan government made a contribution of 300,000 masks to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Having assumed the position as Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. at the end of July, Hsiao met with chief of the American Veterans of Foreign Wars B.J. Lawrence and pledged a donation of 250,000 masks to the non-profit.

With the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. warming in recent years, engagement between the veteran communities of the two countries have also become more frequent and conspicuous.

Taiwan’s Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) earlier announced its plan to send two veteran officers to Washington, D.C. by the end of the year. They will principally liaise with counterpart veteran organizations in the U.S., according to VAC Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was invited to deliver remarks via pre-recorded video at the national convention of the American Legion, one of the largest veteran organizations in the U.S. Tsai also met with representatives of American Veterans (AMVETS ), including its national commander Jan Brown, last October.