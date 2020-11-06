Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/11/06 11:10
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Under increasing pressure from protesters...
Children wave flags of the monarchy and Thai national near Grand Place in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Hundreds of royalists gathered clos...
Police detain Bharatiya Janata party workers protesting against Maharashtra state government for the arrest of television news anchor Arnab Goswami in...
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Fida Hussain, a local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, Ind...
An Indian Christian woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays beside the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls D...
A shop vendor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waits for customers in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, ...
The roof and pews of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Malinao town are damaged from powerful winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay province, central Phili...
A cormorant bird rests on a branch in a wetland at sunset on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Kashmiri women walk in a garden covered with fallen Chinar leaves on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Ka...
Shinto priests in ritual clothing perform a ceremonial rite to mark the 100th anniversary of the Meiji Jingu Shinto shrine in Tokyo Sunday, Nov. 1, 20...
A trader wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus talks on phone at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig, Philippines, We...

OCT. 30-NOV. 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

