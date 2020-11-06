AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A trader wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus talks on phone at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig, Philippines, We... A trader wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus talks on phone at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig, Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 as investors await for partial results in the U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Shinto priests in ritual clothing perform a ceremonial rite to mark the 100th anniversary of the Meiji Jingu Shinto shrine in Tokyo Sunday, Nov. 1, 20... Shinto priests in ritual clothing perform a ceremonial rite to mark the 100th anniversary of the Meiji Jingu Shinto shrine in Tokyo Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Meiji Jingu, was built in 1920 to pay tribute to the Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Kashmiri women walk in a garden covered with fallen Chinar leaves on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Ka... Kashmiri women walk in a garden covered with fallen Chinar leaves on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Kashmiris collect fallen leaves in autumn to make charcoal for use during winters. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

A cormorant bird rests on a branch in a wetland at sunset on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A cormorant bird rests on a branch in a wetland at sunset on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The roof and pews of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Malinao town are damaged from powerful winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay province, central Phili... The roof and pews of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Malinao town are damaged from powerful winds of Typhoon Goni in Albay province, central Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. More than a dozen people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc)

A shop vendor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waits for customers in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, ... A shop vendor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waits for customers in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Malaysia extended restricted movements in its biggest city Kuala Lumpur, neighboring Selangor state and the administrative capital of Putrajaya from Wednesday in an attempt to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

An Indian Christian woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays beside the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls D... An Indian Christian woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays beside the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls Day in Kolkata, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Fida Hussain, a local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, Ind... Relatives mourn during the funeral of Fida Hussain, a local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Assailants shot and killed three BJP politicians in Kashmir late Thursday, police said, blaming militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region. Militants fired at the three members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in southern Kulgam district, police said in a statement. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Police detain Bharatiya Janata party workers protesting against Maharashtra state government for the arrest of television news anchor Arnab Goswami in... Police detain Bharatiya Janata party workers protesting against Maharashtra state government for the arrest of television news anchor Arnab Goswami in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Indian police on Wednesday said they arrested the Republic TV founder and charged him with abetment to suicide in connection with the 2018 deaths of an interior designer and the designer's mother. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Children wave flags of the monarchy and Thai national near Grand Place in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Hundreds of royalists gathered clos... Children wave flags of the monarchy and Thai national near Grand Place in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Hundreds of royalists gathered close to the palace in which King Maha Vajiralongkorn is scheduled to visit for a Buddhist religious ceremony. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Under increasing pressure from protesters... Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Under increasing pressure from protesters demanding reforms to the monarchy, Thailand's king and queen met Sunday with thousands of adoring supporters in Bangkok, mixing with citizens in the street after attending a religious ceremony inside the Grand Palace. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

OCT. 30-NOV. 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

